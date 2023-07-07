At the newly minted restaurant Hom, Phuket’s local produce is celebrated in an impressive 10-course tasting menu

In recent years, Thailand’s resort island of Phuket has witnessed an influx of impressive and noteworthy restaurant openings, a trend that intensified since Michelin inspectors began making their rounds in 2019. In their quest for the stars, each tells a story of provenance, heritage, diversity and discovery. Hom, at the sprawling Intercontinental Phuket, is no different. Even if it opened quietly in April this year, its ambitions are writ large in its magnificent setting: A grand whitewashed pavilion replete with multi-tiered spires. To get there, one must traverse a long misted and mirror-tiled walkway before ascending a flight of stairs as if journeying to the heavens.

Hom’s Portuguese chef de cuisine Ricardo Nunes describes his restaurant as a “produce-first” concept. It is, undeniably, a concept trotted out by fine dining chefs across the world, and in this case, the produce that comes first comes from across Phuket. Like at countless restaurants of its ilk, visits to local farms, building relationships with local producers, using produce at the peak of their ripeness are par for every course served. Now add to that familiar song a baseline of fermentation techniques contributed by resident fermentation specialist Mateo Polanco.