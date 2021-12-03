Why coffee in Hong Kong is considered a bit of a luxury

Yet it feels inadequate to call many of them Australian-style any more. It has been more than a decade since Johnson Ko first kicked off the artisan coffee scene here after he returned from Sydney to start Coco Espresso, a smart chain that would fit in just as well in Surry Hills as they do in Sheung Wan.

And while his cafes have a distinctly Antipodean vibe, other Hong Kongers have set up coffee houses too, with offerings that are even prettier and more creative than many Down Under. This makes Hong Kong one of those places in the world where the heart palpitations will come from the price conversion you make before sipping the coffee. When the entry price for a simple flat white is HK$40 (S$7), your internal calculator needs to be firmly switched off before ordering your brew.

But, possibly because it is more of a luxury, there is something neater about the coffee shops here. The milk is poured in a more exacting fashion, the drip offerings taste lab-made and the food is presented like artwork. Decaf lattes come in rainbow colours, waffles in new shapes, and bean menus require PhDs to decode. Hong Kongers have taken the craft-coffee concept, optimised it for Instagram – and just sort of perfected it.

Of course, this is not everywhere. There are some terribly burnt-tasting and overpriced cups to be had outside of specialist cafes, particularly in upscale hotels and restaurants that produce what a friend here calls a “hot milkshake”.

Coffee chains also tend to be disappointing and expensive, so are recommended only if you desperately need a hit of air-conditioning. (A few local cafe brands, however, such as NOC, Fineprint and The Coffee Academics, which have a handful of outlets, do a more-than-decent cup.)

A final note about coffee shops here: Many only open later in the day – some not until 11am. Yes, Hong Kong does open up later compared to other cities, but it takes a little getting used to.