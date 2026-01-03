72 hours in Hong Kong: What to eat and drink

Hong Kong is a city best understood one bite (and one drink) at a time: slurping brisket noodles at a dai pai dong, debating the ideal egg tart crust, then watching the skyline glitter with a cocktail in hand. This three-day itinerary stitches together the classics and the new guard – old-school cha chaan teng breakfasts, roast goose worth a cross-town cab ride, and the kind of Michelin-starred dining that feels both polished and deeply rooted in place.

You’ll spend most of your time in Central (because that’s where the after-dark energy lives), but the trail happily detours to Sham Tseng, Kowloon City, Mong Kok, Causeway Bay and Kennedy Town. Expect queues at the legends, standout Southeast Asian comfort food with Hong Kong swagger, and a serious cocktail crawl – from neon-lit wok-hei joy to minimalist, flavour-driven bars. Come hungry, pace yourself, and leave room for “just one more” stop.

DAY 1

11.30am | Shui Kee, 2 Gutzlaff Street, Central

There’s nothing that says welcome to Hong Kong than a meal at a dai pai dong (open-air food stall). This over 80-year-old institution is a firm favourite for its beef tripe and brisket noodles, and plump, handmade ‘her keow’ (fish skin dumplings). Expect queues, but you might get lucky with a lull after the lunchtime peak.

1pm | Uncle Quek, 6/F, 8 Lyndhurst Terrace, Central