‘Dim sum raves’ takes over Hong Kong’s historic Lin Heung Lau teahouse to draw in Gen Z

A century-old teahouse in Hong Kong's central financial district is hosting "dim sum raves" to draw younger customers with tea-flavoured alcohol, dumplings and electronic music.

Lin Heung Lau teahouse first opened in Hong Kong in the 1920s.

The restaurant is famous for its traditional trolley table service where diners choose delicacies including prawn dumplings and barbecued pork buns from steaming bamboo baskets.

On Saturday night, the teahouse transformed into a nightclub with a large sparkling disco ball, strobe lighting and a DJ playing electronic and Cantonese music for 300 partygoers from Gen Z to people in their 40s and 50s.