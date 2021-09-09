Hong Kong’s best private kitchens, frequented by tycoons and pop stars

Hong Kong has long branded itself to tourists as Asia’s “food paradise” – even though dishes at its best restaurants can carry an abusively high price tag, and never mind queues that can stretch out the door and down the sidewalk for the better part of a block.



For those willing to pay and sometimes wait, the dense grid of this urban financial centre offers countless options ranging from dim sum to omakase sushi, all within walking distance. Better still, the city’s frenetic container ports and (before the pandemic) relentlessly busy airport ensure that chefs have ready access to fresh ingredients from around the globe.



“Any import food store in Hong Kong can offer you a selection of almost a hundred kinds of eggs from various countries,” one chef friend recently told me, which means he and other chefs can experiment with a wide variety of ingredients in pursuit of the perfect dish.



However, the sky-high rents have forced many restaurants in the city to charge diners equally stratospheric prices or buy lower-cost ingredients, sacrificing quality. Some have decided to move into cramped crannies near the tops of the city’s towers, or into industrial buildings to cut down on rent so they can focus on unleashing their full culinary potential and promote the use of local ingredients. Many of these venues have become private kitchens for food enthusiasts and are now go-to destinations for the city’s rich and famous.

The pandemic has only added to these venues’ draw by raising fears about dining out in crowded hotspots, ensuring the usually smaller and more intimate venues are fully occupied every night – so be sure to plan ahead and make reservations well in advance.