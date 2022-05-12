Step back in time: Exploring 4 of Hong Kong’s most intriguing heritage hikes

In Hong Kong, the markers of history are waiting around almost ever corner. In some cases, its buildings and structures have been carefully preserved; in others, they have for whatever reason been left to their own devices.

Because of this, discovering the city’s heritage requires almost no preparation at all. All you need to do is go outside – it would take an active effort to avoid coming across some relic, monument or ruin. Alongside the many official hiking and heritage trails that outline its history, Hong Kong is also a place where going the wrong way is usually rewarded.

The hikes below are loose suggestions based on the historical flavour of particular areas, rather than precise routes that are far better described elsewhere (the main sights can be found easily on Google Maps).

Fully exploring each would require at least half a day – and beyond their starting points they offer few, if any options, for food and drink.

The first and last are on Hong Kong Island, the second is in the New Territories, a part of the peninsula bordering the Chinese mainland, and the third is on Lantau, one of several other islands within the territory.