Hong Kong's finest: 5 unmissable Cantonese culinary icons

After living in Hong Kong for almost two decades, I felt I had a pretty decent handle on the wide and wonderful world of Cantonese cuisine.

A recent return to my former home, however, reminded not only of the SAR's culinary magnetism but also that the world of Cantonese food continues to head in thrilling new directions, all while channelling a respect for tradition.

That was certainly the view of some of Asia's top chefs who accompanied me, including Asia's top two chefs according to Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, chef Thitid ‘Ton’ Tassanakajohn of Le Du in Bangkok and chef Daniel Calvert of Sezanne in Tokyo.

Together we set out on a Cantonese culinary immersion where iconic restaurants, beloved local food producers and some of the world's finest Chinese dining experiences assaulted our senses in the best possible ways.