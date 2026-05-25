In the mountains of Taiwan, Hoshinoya Guguan offers a refined hot spring escape

As we drove towards Hoshinoya Guguan, Taichung’s skyscrapers receded into the distance. After passing farmland, we approached the mountains. But unlike the journey to many mountain resorts, this one led downward. Hoshinoya Guguan sits in a valley, so the lower we went, the deeper we moved into shadow. Along the way, the bubbling Dajia River remained in view, catching occasional bursts of sunlight between the peaks.

Opened in 2019, Hoshinoya Guguan is the only property in Taiwan by Japanese hospitality group Hoshino Resorts. It is also one of only two Hoshinoya resorts outside Japan, the other being in Bali. The company began as a ryokan in Karuizawa in 1914, and Hoshinoya is its top-tier luxury brand, with a strong focus on context, history and culture.