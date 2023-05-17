Inside Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc: The French Riviera hotel that’s a longtime celebrity favourite

I was weaving through Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc’s charming grounds making my way to cabana 507 when it struck me: I was following the footsteps of Marc Chagall. The influential artist had walked in the same 9-acre gardens towards Les Cabanes, a place where he would park himself for the day to sketch. Built on the craggy rocks of Cap d'Antibes in 1930, each of the 33 seafront cabanas are the perfect perch to savour life’s simple pleasures: To feel the sun on your back and sea breeze on your face, to revel in the joy of solitude, to take in the view of the sparkling waters and Lerins Islands on the horizon. But it’s equally ideal for enjoying a plate of fresh oysters and a flute of Ruinart champagne as you emerge from your dip in the Mediterranean sea. In this legendary hotel adored by titans of art, film, music, politics and royalty for over 150 years, the finer things in life are a given.

Since F Scott Fitzgerald immortalised it as Hotel des Etrangers in his novel Tender is the Night and Slim Aarons photographed stars and socialites in the iconic saltwater pool, Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc has been the epitome of Cote d'Azur glamour. As the cultural cognoscenti descend on La Croisette for the Cannes Film Festival, they’ll also be heading to this hotel six miles away in neighbouring Antibes. If they’re not already spending the night at Hotel du Cap, they’ll be attending the annual amfAR Gala Cannes—a charity event benefiting AIDS research that raised US$19 million (S$25.5 million) in 2022. This year’s event will be hosted by Queen Latifah and counts Robert de Niro, Scarlett Johansson and Alexander Skarsgard as chairs.