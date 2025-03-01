Hotel Tour: Inside Raffles Sentosa Singapore, with private pool villas, lush greenery and diverse dining experiences
Singapore’s second Raffles hotel and first all-villa resort officially opened its doors on Mar 1 (Sat). CNA Luxury takes a look inside.
Renowned for its quiet elegance, rich history and distinctive sense of luxury, the Raffles Hotel in Singapore is one of the world’s most legendary hotels. First opened in 1887, it’s a source of pride for many Singaporeans, representing the country’s evolution into a global destination.
It came as no surprise, then, that the 2019 announcement of a second Raffles property in the country was met with great excitement and curiosity. Raffles Sentosa Singapore was billed as a return to the brand’s roots as a beachfront property. The original Raffles Hotel was first established on Beach Road as a seaside retreat before the city's redevelopment transformed its surrounding landscape.
It took six years for Raffles Sentosa to be built and completed, and on Mar 1 (Sat) it finally opened its doors. CNA Luxury takes a tour inside.
A NATURE ISLAND RETREAT
Raffles Sentosa Singapore sits atop a hill on Sentosa Island, adjacent to Sofitel Sentosa Singapore Resort & Spa on Bukit Manis Road. It’s designed by renowned studio Yabu Pushelberg, the hospitality titans behind some of the world’s most impressive hotels, including Aman Tokyo, Rosewood Guangzhou, Park Hyatt Shenzhen, The London Edition and more.
Raffles Sentosa Singapore is owned and built by real estate developer Royal Group, which also owns Sofitel Sentosa Singapore Resort & Spa, a sister property within Accor.
Stepping into the property, it’s evident that Raffles Sentosa captures the same spirit that has made the Raffles name synonymous with luxury hospitality. Echoing the heritage of the original Raffles Hotel, the iconic Raffles Doorman welcomes guests upon arrival. On a stay at the property, guests can also experience the Raffles Butler Service, known for its personalised attention to detail.
Surrounded by 100,000 sq m of lush tropical greenery, Raffles Sentosa is a serene island retreat, offering a relaxing experience that immerses guests in the peaceful natural landscape of the island. Departing from the colonial grandeur of the first Raffles, the emphasis here is on harmony with nature.
For one, guests can enjoy the soothing sea breeze from the South China Sea, the sound of birds chirping in the trees and the sight of Sentosa’s resident peacocks wandering freely through the property. Beside the lobby, a 100-year-old ficus tree creates a peaceful atmosphere. For a beach escape, guests will also enjoy direct access to the nearby Tanjong Beach.
THE LUXURY OF SPACE
Accommodation comes in the form of 62 contemporary villas, each with its own private pool and outdoor terrace. The design blends indoor and outdoor living, with floor-to-ceiling sliding doors that frame the view outside. Villa categories start from the entry-level 250 sq m One-Bedroom Villa, featuring a thoughtfully designed layout that separates the bedroom and bathroom from the living room. A botanical mural by local artist Andre Wee brings the beauty of nature indoors.
The opulent, 650 sq m four-bedroom Royal Villa boasts an expansive living room, a lavish master bedroom and bathroom, along with three additional bedrooms, making it ideal for larger groups or families. A tapestry in the living room with expressive floral patterns establishes a connection to the tropical surroundings.
Each villa notably offers a distinct sense of privacy, allowing guests to fully unwind without the need to leave.
“The opening of a second Raffles in Singapore will create two complementary experiences, offering guests more choice and opportunity to stay with Raffles in a key global destination,” said Cavaliere Giovanni Viterale, cluster general manager of Raffles Sentosa Singapore and Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa.
“Raffles Sentosa Singapore provides a unique beachfront experience that combines the beauty of nature with Raffles’ renowned luxury service. As Singapore’s only all-villa resort, we offer guests the luxury of space. Each villa, with its own private pool and terrace, has been designed to allow guests to escape the outside world an immerse themselves in nature and the outdoors.”
STUNNING FACILITIES
The stay experience begins by arriving at the porte-cochere, with guests driving up through a winding driveway before being greeted by a grand fountain with a striking, avant-garde horse sculpture. According to the hotel, it symbolises strength, grace and the promise of progress and new beginnings.
They are then welcomed with a Sentosa Sling, the resort’s take on the iconic Singapore Sling. The watermelon skin tincture is made from upcycled watermelon skins, while the lemon leaves are grown at the resort's gardens. It comes in both mocktail and cocktail versions.
Throughout their stay, guests will be transported around the resort in a Raffles Buggy. If, for some reason, they get tired of their own private pools, they can unwind at the resort’s expansive 30m main pool, lined with inviting deck chairs and cabanas for lounging the day away. The infinity edge of the pool overlooks the vast expanse of distant greenery.
For events, the resort boasts two state-of-the-art ballrooms, with the largest accommodating up to 400 guests. Inspired by Singapore’s national flower, the Papilionanthe Miss Joaquim orchid, the ballrooms feature colour-changing crystal chandeliers.
A majestic spiral staircase connects the Raffles Ballroom to the Garden Room, adorned with 28 bespoke LED crystal chandeliers. Handcrafted by Czech glass artist Lasvit, these chandeliers incorporate over a million meticulously arranged crystals. The Garden Room also features an outdoor terrace for al fresco events with a distant view of the sea.
WELNESS IN A HERITAGE BUILDING
A highlight of the resort is the wellness experience with the Raffles Sentosa Spa, set within a transformed heritage landmark building that previously housed the Sofitel Spa. The building was once a barrack, formerly known as Block 59 back in the 1930s, and was conferred the prestigious Urban Redevelopment Authority Architectural Heritage Award.
“At Raffles Sentosa Spa, we believe that true wellness goes beyond just physical treatments – it's about fostering a deep sense of calm and balance for the mind, body, and soul,” said Ana Terra, the resort's director of wellness. “Our aim is to create a sanctuary where serenity meets vitality.”
Facilities include 13 treatment rooms, a fitness centre, a 22m lap pool, steam rooms, outdoor whirlpool and more. The wellness programmes offer a personalised journey through five unique programmes that address physical, emotional and mental needs, aligned with the pillars of Movement, Nourishment, Restorative Wellness and Connection.
“The spa offers a holistic range of treatments designed to nurture and restore, from mindfulness practices and rejuvenating massages to fitness sessions, hydrotherapy, and salon services. Every element of the spa, from its architecture to the carefully curated treatments, is crafted to promote tranquility and help our guests reconnect with themselves,” said Terra.
In addition, the resort's newly-minted well-being butlers will be on hand to assist guests in curating their wellness journey, from arranging spa treatments to recommending the best wellness experiences based on their needs and preferences.
A DINING DESTINATION
The dining experience offers a diverse array of choices for both guests and non-guests. Among the resort’s five dining and bar concepts is its signature Italian restaurant Empire Grill, helmed by cluster director of culinary, chef Bjoern Alexander, who also helms The Cliff at neighbouring Sofitel.
At Royal China, diners can enjoy expertly crafted Cantonese cuisine, while Iyasaka by Hashida showcases an exquisite omakase experience. At Iyasaka, chef Kenjiro ‘Hatch’ Hashida – renowned for his eponymous restaurant Hashida on Amoy Street, a staple in Singapore for over a decade – crafts inventive creations in his signature omakase style.
The legendary Raffles Afternoon Tea is served in the elegant Raffles Room, with a selection of sweets and savouries, complemented by tea and bubbles. The intimate Chairman’s Room, discreetly hidden in the lobby, is a nod to the speakeasies of yesteryears, with a selection of fine wines, whiskies and champagnes.
Opening rates for a stay at Raffles Sentosa start from S$1,698++ per villa, per night, as part of its recently announced Welcome Home package. Available for bookings from Mar 1 to Sep 30, it includes a complimentary Sentosa Sling, private round-trip transfers and daily breakfast for two at Empire Grill.
“We are thrilled to welcome guests to Raffles Sentosa Singapore, allowing them to discover this unique island destination anew, and in a way that is distinct to Raffles,” said Viterale.
The addition of two Raffles hotels in Singapore now offers travellers the chance to experience the brand’s legacy in two distinct settings. After all, as the saying goes, two is better than one.