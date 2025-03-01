Hotel Tour: Inside Raffles Sentosa Singapore, with private pool villas, lush greenery and diverse dining experiences

Renowned for its quiet elegance, rich history and distinctive sense of luxury, the Raffles Hotel in Singapore is one of the world’s most legendary hotels. First opened in 1887, it’s a source of pride for many Singaporeans, representing the country’s evolution into a global destination.

It came as no surprise, then, that the 2019 announcement of a second Raffles property in the country was met with great excitement and curiosity. Raffles Sentosa Singapore was billed as a return to the brand’s roots as a beachfront property. The original Raffles Hotel was first established on Beach Road as a seaside retreat before the city's redevelopment transformed its surrounding landscape.

It took six years for Raffles Sentosa to be built and completed, and on Mar 1 (Sat) it finally opened its doors. CNA Luxury takes a tour inside.

A NATURE ISLAND RETREAT

Raffles Sentosa Singapore sits atop a hill on Sentosa Island, adjacent to Sofitel Sentosa Singapore Resort & Spa on Bukit Manis Road. It’s designed by renowned studio Yabu Pushelberg, the hospitality titans behind some of the world’s most impressive hotels, including Aman Tokyo, Rosewood Guangzhou, Park Hyatt Shenzhen, The London Edition and more.

Raffles Sentosa Singapore is owned and built by real estate developer Royal Group, which also owns Sofitel Sentosa Singapore Resort & Spa, a sister property within Accor.