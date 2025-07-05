Enjoy stunning landscapes or architectural wonders at these hotels in or near UNESCO World Heritage Sites

The UNESCO World Heritage List helps preserve vital cultural and natural heritage for future generations. There are now more than a thousand sites across 170 nations on the list. Ranging from historic buildings and archaeological sites to vast natural landscapes and cultural places, they are powerful reminders of nature’s ingenuity and storytellers of mankind’s quest for both survival, as well as spiritual, intellectual and artistic excellence.

These destinations are often on travel bucket lists. But more than just a photo op, many travellers now wish to immerse themselves into the setting or community. Horseback riding on mountain ranges, picnicking amid wandering wildebeest or private art tours – here are some of the experiences that can be arranged by these hotels in or near UNESCO World Heritage sites.