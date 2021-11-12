House Of Gucci: What’s the big deal behind Lady Gaga's new film?

HOW DOES THE REAL GUCCI FAMILY FEEL ABOUT THE FILM?

They’re less than pleased, of course. The great-grandchildren of Guccio Gucci have expressed their disappointment with the movie. Patrizia Gucci, one of Maurizio’s second cousins, released a statement to the Associated Press in April.

“We are truly disappointed. I speak on behalf of the family. They are stealing the identity of a family to make a profit, to increase the income of the Hollywood system…Our family has an identity, privacy. We can talk about everything but there is a borderline that cannot be crossed,” she said.

Meanwhile, Patrizia Reggiani, who is now in her 70s, has said that she’s “annoyed” with Lady Gaga playing her. “I'm annoyed by the fact that Lady Gaga is portraying me in the new Ridley Scott film without even having the courtesy or the good sense to come and meet me," Reggiani told Ansa, an Italian national news agency.

She continued, "It's nothing to do with money because I won't be taking a single cent from the film. It's about common sense and respect."

IS THE GUCCI BRAND INVOLVED IN THE FILM?

The entire Gucci family was ousted from the company in 1993. In 1999, it was acquired by French conglomerate Pinault-Printemps-Redoute, which later became Kering.

This leads us to the next question, is the real-life Gucci brand empire involved in the film in any way? The short answer – not so much.

Gucci reportedly gave the film access to its archives for wardrobe and props. “Gucci is collaborating with MGM and Scott Free Productions by providing access to the house’s historical archive for wardrobe and props,” Marco Bizzari, Gucci president and chief executive officer told WWD in March.

But that’s about it for the fashion house’s involvement. It gave “total creative freedom” to the production, Bizzari said.

If you’re a fashion fanatic, you’d be pleased to know that there are several flashy looks in the movie. In one scene, Gaga is dressed in head-to-toe Gucci. She wears a mink coat over an authentic Gucci dress design, printed with the fashion house’s distinctive logo and trimmed in leather and horse-bit hardware.