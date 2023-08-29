How champagne producers are taking a greener approach to winemaking

Early this year, Ludovic du Plessis, president of Champagne Telmont, received a call from The Drinks Business, a drinks trade magazine published in the UK, informing him that his maison had just won the award for best Design and Packaging. Du Plessis was bemused. He had no packaging: In a bid to go green, he had stopped the use of gift boxes in 2021. The award wasn’t a joke, though. The publication wanted to recognise the maison’s effort to ban gift boxes.

Gift boxes are considered de rigueur in the champagne industry but Du Plessis thinks they are wasteful. “The lifetime of a giftbox is less than a minute. By removing gift boxes, you reduce the carbon footprint of each bottle by eight per cent,” he said. “You will never see a bottle of Telmont in a gift box, even during Christmas. It’s a big commitment as [this initiative] is the opposite of what all the champagne houses are doing. The best packaging is no packaging.”

Champagne Telmont is one of the growing number of big maisons who have taken up the drive towards sustainable winemaking in recent years.