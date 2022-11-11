How a Danish winery gave new life to a sour cherry by turning it into a wine

Unlike sweet cherries, sour cherries, such as Morello and Montmorency, aren’t usually eaten raw —their mouth-puckering high acidity can be off-putting to some. It’s the reason why they are turned into jams and sauces, baked with pies, and dropped into cocktails.

Wine can also be made from sour cherries, as demonstrated by Frederiksdal, a winery in western Lolland, Denmark. The sour cherry in question is the Danish Stevnsbaer, a small and dark-skinned cherry that is known in the country as the Grape of the North.

The Stevnsbaer has high acidity and concentrated flavours — traits that winemakers desire in grapes — making it ideal for turning into what Frederiksdal calls a cherry wine, a label that may not be technically correct if one were to nitpick, since wine is defined as a beverage made from grapes.

Semantics aside, the team at Frederiksdal have good reason to describe their product as a vinous sip. Its production methods mirror those of winemaking: The harvested cherries are fermented in steel tanks before they undergo maturation in barrels. There are also trademarks of natural winemaking: Fermentation is done with natural or ambient yeast, and no additives or fining agents are used.