Is it OK to dress down at work these days? Can you get away with wearing jeans?

While employees might be more casual on Zoom or for internal meetings, client meetings can be a different story. Clifford Chance’s Kewley acknowledges “there are some guidelines. Our huge client base now is big tech companies on the West Coast who have always been progressive, but there will be clients where it’s appropriate to put a suit on and that’s respectful of them.”

Stenham’s d’Hartoy says that when she and her colleagues have been in the office during the pandemic many have worn jeans, which they never would have worn before. However, for external meetings her team “are supposed to dress professionally; [being scruffy] would not be acceptable”.

She says that in asset management people tend to tailor their outfits to clients and the occasion: “Before you meet a client you have usually had a lot of conversations and researched them. If you still have doubts about their style, then you dress up. With, say, traditional families from Switzerland, or older people, you wouldn’t wear jeans and sneakers, you’d wear a dress or suit. We have clients who are tech entrepreneurs and they actually prefer you to be dressed like them. Being more casual can be a way to get along and also remove some of the negative associations of people from the financial industries.”

Oliver, a 30-year-old consultant in London, says his managers only care about dressing casually “if we are more casual than the client. If they are in finance, a bank or a PE fund, they are normally dressed quite well. Or at least in a [collared] shirt.”

Without the reliable norms of suits and dress codes, striking the right note can be risky. De facto uniforms, like the calming certainty of the prix fixe menu, remove decision paralysis. “It’s one thing if you are going to a meeting in Paris, another in Milan,” said New York- and London-based executive recruiter Karen Harvey. “Do your research, look on social media. You don’t want to overdress because people read that as a cultural miscue.”

When we spoke she was on her way to a meeting with a fashion brand chief executive for which she had worn navy slacks and a sweater from The Row. “We live in a new world order,” she said. “I don’t think it’s so much about dressing down or dressing up, everyone has become more accustomed to thinking about how to feel and look good. Whether it’s on Zoom or in person, fashion has a huge role to play in the new lifestyle and I think we are still in flux.”

