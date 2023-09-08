Looking to start investing in wine? These experts tell you how

For the time-poor, Miles has noted a proliferation of investment platforms appearing in the market. For instance, Vinovest is a new platform launched by Anthony Zhang in 2019 where investors can start a portfolio online. The slick wine investment app is making a play for a younger, tech-savvy demographic. The business may be based out of California, but Singapore, Zhang said, is where a third of his investors come from.

Additionally, traditional outfits like Berry Bros as well as Rudd and Cru World Wine also offer customised platforms on their website to construct a portfolio of wines and tailor it to your risk appetite.

The good, the bad, the ugly

Like any alternate investment, putting your money in wine is not without its perils.

Jeremy Howard of Cru World Wine cautioned: "The biggest danger is Ponzi-schemes. There have been numerous examples in history of 'investment' companies taking clients' money and then not purchasing all the wines. It is very important to ensure that you know where your wine is."

His advice: "Because it is an unregulated market, alas, we will likely see more Ponzi schemes uncovered in the coming years. The best advice is probably to avoid 'investment funds' altogether, especially if they are not regulated by the MAS (Monetary Authority of Singapore)."

Wine Clique's Wee stressed the importance of provenance. Fine wine is often delivered in a wooden box called an Original Wooden Case (OWC). Like any collectables, keeping the wine in its original packaging is essential. "It's one form of indication (to ascertain good provenance) that the wines are more likely to have procured direct from the producer," she said. "Also, there's a bigger resell market for OWC than loose bottles."