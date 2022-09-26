Top mixologists from London and Singapore tell us their secrets to making that perfect martini

The martini has had various adaptions but the timeless recipe of gin, vermouth and bitters, with a garnish of lemon slice, endures; vodka and an olive garnish are considered equally classic. However, these choices have become a matter of personal taste, as is the option to have your martini wet (more vermouth) or dry (less of it). Vermouth is a fortified wine infused with botanicals like those found in gin and smoothens out the drink.

THE LONDON WAY

Our quest for the perfect martini took us to London’s Connaught Bar, voted number one on the World’s Best List two years in a row – 2022 and 2021. Industry legend Agostino (Ago) Perrone is the director of mixology and the man behind the acclaimed martini as well as the success of the bar. “The Connaught is famous for its martini because the martini is our symbol of hospitality,” Perrone declared.

A native of Lake Como, Italy, Perrone made his debut on the London bar scene in 2003 and has headed Connaught Bar since 2008. He has won best bartender and mixologist many times over and travelled the world for speaking engagements. At Connaught, he co-leads an all-Italian team along with head bartender, Giorgio Bargiani and Maura Milia, the bar manager. Together, the team lives up to the core values of impeccable hospitality, humility and personability throughout the evening.