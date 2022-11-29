How to not look like a clueless tourist in Madrid, Spain

The moment we could travel, I decided on one thing: To grab spontaneous moments even if it means veering off pre-made plans. Because #yolo and I may never pass the same way again.

Which was how, on a recent trip to the Spanish capital of Madrid, I ended up squatting alongside Madrilenos — as the inhabitants of the city are called — planting lettuce seeds at “Esta es Una Plaza” (“this is a square” in Spanish). The abandoned plot of land was transformed into a community space in 2008 and was one of the stops on a street art tour led by Cool Tours Spain guide Gerardo in the district of Lavapies. Earlier on, we had ambled around the multi-cultural neighbourhood — it has been reported that as many as 57 nationalities reside here — looking at the graffiti art that ranged from bold colourful works emblazoned across shop facades to cheeky mosaic pieces discreetly painted on the sides of buildings. Each piece was a statement on the social and economic ramifications of progress, and a reminder of the camaraderie between the businesses and inhabitants in the area.

In the community garden, there were young families with children colouring, reading and running about, and youths chatting at an amphitheatre. Among the jovial green fingered lot that invited me to join them was a friendly redhead whom I had seen earlier at a bakery around the corner. She was eager to converse with me and find out more about where I was from. Finding the correct words was difficult, but feeling her sincerity was not and we had many good laughs together. Gerardo remarked: “It is difficult to find these community spaces in the middle of the city, but they are such good ways to bring people together and support one another.”