A journey through Italy, discovering parmesan cheese and balsamic vinegar

If countries were ranked on the popularity and quality of the food they produce, then it would be difficult to look beyond Italy as the gold medal winner. Hello pizza, buongiorno pasta – and did someone say gelato?

But as much as the dishes, it's the ingredients which set Italy head and shoulders above the rest of the world. From olive oil to Amalfi lemons, white truffle to tomatoes so tasty that they remind you why they're actually a fruit, the country is the source of no end of fabulous ways to make or improve a meal.

Handily two of the very finest – Parmesan and Balsamic vinegar – come from within the same region, Emilia-Romagna, an agricultural wonderland nestled between the Appenine Mountains and Po River, more or less in the centre of northern Italy. The region is so rich in produce that even within Italy, it is seen as the national cradle of culinary ingredients.

Both Parmesan and Balsamic vinegar are eagerly sought-out by global gastronomes – and hence often struggle to keep up with seemingly insatiable demand. That's also because they carry the historic and storied PDO designation, standing for Protected Denomination of Origin – known in Italian as DOP, or Denominazione d'Origine Protetta. Essentially this guarantees their provenance but also strictly limits their production to a tiny geographical area.