Rose champagne: What you need to know about this versatile pink bubbly

There is no one best method for rose production – it’s largely down to personal choice and taste – although sommeliers seem to favour the saignee method.

Praelum Wine Bistro’s Lu said he leans towards rose champagnes made with saignee as they are “fresher and more elegant”.

“Rose wines made with saignee usually have a unique flavour profile; a mix of floral and citrus notes with a hint of berries,” said Lu. “I don’t really like the heavily macerated styles, especially the ones where they are macerated to the point where you can feel a bit of the tannins.”

Indra Kumar, sommelier and project consultant of wine retailer and importer The Straits Wine Company, also prefers the saignee method as it introduces “some refined delicate flavours to the wine, as compared with blending some red wine into white”.

“I think many consumers do not know the different methods of making a rose,” added Kumar. “When they realise there are different processes, they become more discerning – for example, they’d be curious to see if saignee makes a difference – and this makes their shopping experience more fun when selecting rose champagnes.”

Wine retailers are observing a steady rise in rose bubbly sales. Charis Lam, merchandising manager of wine importer and retailer Enoteca, said the company’s rose champagne sales were picking up before the pandemic hit. Rose sales formed 15 per cent of their total champagne sales in 2018, and 17 per cent in 2019 and 2020, she said.

Lam added: “We had to rely on local consumption in 2020 and 2021 as there were no tourists and business travellers. I think more locals can accept rose champagne now. Sales for rose in hotel champagne brunches have also been improving over the last two years.”

When it comes to food pairing, rose champagne is versatile enough to handle the diverse flavours of Southeast Asian and Singaporean food, especially spicy dishes.

Kumar said: “It is the perfect wine for food with lots of spices and chilli, such as curry chicken, chilli crab, fish head curry, biryani, and beef rendang. Its bubbles and high acidity make it a delicious quencher to counter the spicy and hot flavours, while its light fruity flavours help delight the palate.

“My best food pairing experience with rose champagne was with tom yum soup. The spiciness of the soup was soothed by the refreshing rose.”

We pick four rose champagnes you should bring to your next party.