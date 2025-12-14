How to start skiing: A beginner’s guide
What to know about gear, ski passes, classes and more.
For novices, downhill skiing can be a daunting sport. It’s an expensive activity that requires special gear and resort access. It’s also a thrilling pastime.
The good news for beginners is that the ski industry is actively wooing them with special deals and discounts that make it easier than ever to give the sport a try.
“Each year, a certain number of old skiers drop out, and we need new skiers to take their place in the pipeline,” said Dave Belin, the chief operating officer of Snow Triple Play ski pass and a ski instructor who chairs the growth committee at the National Ski Areas Association, a resort group. “We’re trying to remove as many barriers as possible because we want newcomers to try it.”
Here’s how to get started.
DRESS FOR SUCCESS
Feeling comfortable in cold temperatures is key to enjoying any winter sport.
Start with a moisture-wicking clothing layer (avoid cotton, which absorbs water), then add an insulating layer like a down parka or puffy jacket. Your outer layer, including pants and jacket, should be waterproof.
But don’t overdress. Learning to move in cumbersome equipment can be surprisingly taxing, even on flat terrain.
“A big thing beginners underestimate is how hot they’re going to get,” said Paul Sauve, the snow school manager at Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia.
RENT OR BUY USED GEAR
If you don’t have clothing for snow sports, resale stores can be budget resources. Ski and snowboarding goods are among the top categories at Geartrade, an online marketplace for used outdoor equipment.
Resale stores are particularly useful for outfitting children, since they may outgrow a snowsuit, for example, before they can wear it out.
“Kids’ stuff doesn’t get that used,” Aaron Provine, the owner of Geartrade, said.
He recommends shopping between November and January for the best selection.
Some resorts may rent clothing, such as jackets and snow pants, but nearly all rent gear, including skis, boots, poles and helmets, which are usually bundled for one price. Resort rentals are the most convenient, but off-site ski stores such as Christy Sports and outdoor retailers like REI Co-op often offer cheaper packages.
START SMALL
Larger resorts tend to have more robust ski schools. But expense and hassle grow with resort size, two aspects that can be turnoffs to beginners.
“Generally, a smaller resort is a little less stressful to navigate and a little less busy than larger areas,” said Belin, who teaches at Eldora Mountain Resort, a smaller resort near Boulder, Colo. “The parking might be free and the food less expensive.”
Start out skiing close to home to save on travel expenses such as hotels and airfare.
Nick Sargent, the president of Snowsports Industries America, a winter outdoor industry association, compared learning to ski to learning to golf. “You don’t go to Pebble Beach for your first round of golf, you go to your local nine-hole course,” he said. “It’s affordable and fun, and there’s no pressure.”
BUY TICKETS IN ADVANCE
Over the last decade, the ski industry has discouraged walk-up lift tickets by charging high prices for them and offering deals tied to advance purchases or multiday access.
Check the resort’s website before heading to the slopes. Tickets purchased in advance are usually cheaper, and many smaller mountains take part in discount ticket programmes.
Epic and Ikon passes offer entry to many of the best-known ski areas in America. But Vail Resorts, which issues the Epic Pass, runs a constellation of smaller resorts and offers an advance-sale Epic Day Pass from US$66 (S$86) a day, which is good at 22 resorts.
New this year, Snow Triple Play offers three visits at a choice of 16 ski areas in eastern North America, including six in New York, for about US$200.
FIND A LEARN-TO-SKI PROMOTION
Many ski resorts offer learn-to-ski promotions that bundle rentals, lessons and sometimes lodging discounts.
Ski Vermont lists beginner deals from nine resorts in the Green Mountain state, including the family-friendly Smuggler’s Notch, which offers rental gear, a two-hour lesson and a lift ticket from US$99 for Vermont residents and from US$139 for others. The resort associations Ski Utah and Ski New Hampshire also round up similar deals in their states.
Indy Pass offers newcomers a “Learn to Turn” ticket covering three ski days with rentals and a group lesson at more than 40 participating resorts for US$189.
In Canada, Never Ever Days passes are designed for first-timers and include equipment, a lesson and a lift ticket at 29.95 Canadian dollars (about US$21), good at more than 60 resorts across the country.
TAKE A LESSON
Lessons are the key to learning and progressing to steeper slopes, and many resorts offer group or individual lessons. Group lessons are more affordable and can provide camaraderie.
“Find someone else who wants to learn with you or meet a friend,” Sauve said. “Group lessons are great at that.”
Group lessons can be slower, as you have to wait for every student to complete a move.
“A private lesson is one-on-one, and you can cover more ground and move quicker,” Sargent said.
GIVE IT A FEW DAYS
Most ski instructors say students benefit from skiing a few days in a row.
Whistler Blackcomb began offering a “3-for-2” deal to novices — get three days of instruction for the price of two — when it discovered that of those who took just one lesson, only 20 per cent returned.
“At 1.7 lessons on average, repeat bookings skyrocketed to 65 per cent,” said Sauve. “When people commit to two days or more, they end up being lifers in the sport.”
By Elaine Glusac © The New York Times.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.