How to start skiing: A beginner’s guide

If you don’t have clothing for snow sports, resale stores can be budget resources. Ski and snowboarding goods are among the top categories at Geartrade, an online marketplace for used outdoor equipment.

Resale stores are particularly useful for outfitting children, since they may outgrow a snowsuit, for example, before they can wear it out.

“Kids’ stuff doesn’t get that used,” Aaron Provine, the owner of Geartrade, said.

He recommends shopping between November and January for the best selection.

Some resorts may rent clothing, such as jackets and snow pants, but nearly all rent gear, including skis, boots, poles and helmets, which are usually bundled for one price. Resort rentals are the most convenient, but off-site ski stores such as Christy Sports and outdoor retailers like REI Co-op often offer cheaper packages.

START SMALL

Larger resorts tend to have more robust ski schools. But expense and hassle grow with resort size, two aspects that can be turnoffs to beginners.

“Generally, a smaller resort is a little less stressful to navigate and a little less busy than larger areas,” said Belin, who teaches at Eldora Mountain Resort, a smaller resort near Boulder, Colo. “The parking might be free and the food less expensive.”

Start out skiing close to home to save on travel expenses such as hotels and airfare.

Nick Sargent, the president of Snowsports Industries America, a winter outdoor industry association, compared learning to ski to learning to golf. “You don’t go to Pebble Beach for your first round of golf, you go to your local nine-hole course,” he said. “It’s affordable and fun, and there’s no pressure.”

BUY TICKETS IN ADVANCE

Over the last decade, the ski industry has discouraged walk-up lift tickets by charging high prices for them and offering deals tied to advance purchases or multiday access.

Check the resort’s website before heading to the slopes. Tickets purchased in advance are usually cheaper, and many smaller mountains take part in discount ticket programmes.

Epic and Ikon passes offer entry to many of the best-known ski areas in America. But Vail Resorts, which issues the Epic Pass, runs a constellation of smaller resorts and offers an advance-sale Epic Day Pass from US$66 (S$86) a day, which is good at 22 resorts.

New this year, Snow Triple Play offers three visits at a choice of 16 ski areas in eastern North America, including six in New York, for about US$200.