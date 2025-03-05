How to travel with babies and toddlers

Travelling with a baby or a toddler can be fun, frustrating, even revelatory. Planning is key, and so is your willingness to tailor the trip to the youngest traveller. As Dr Elizabeth Barnett, director of the paediatric travel program at Boston Medical Center, advises, “If you take a young child, it’s all about the child.”

CHOOSE ONE (OR TWO) DESTINATIONS

This is not the time for a “nine European capitals in seven days” trip. Think about picking one place or splitting your trip between two destinations. That will allow you to settle in and get the sleep schedule sorted out. Most small children thrive on routines. If you find the right playground or bakery, your child will enjoy returning.

GETTING THERE: IT’S ALL ABOUT STRATEGY — AND LUCK

Airports, airplanes, long drives, train rides: They all loom large, depending on your child’s disposition. Get ready to distract, soothe, sing, nurse — whatever helps. For toddlers, paediatricians agree that travel is the perfect occasion to forget screen time rules and embrace devices and programming that will help pass the time.

For babies, sucking something aboard an airplane can help with painful air pressure changes in the ears, so pack a pacifier and a bottle, and if you’re breastfeeding, dress for comfortable semi-public nursing. Don’t give your baby medication to promote sleep unless you’ve discussed it with your paediatrician — and if you get clearance, try it at home first in case there are negative reactions.

Keep in mind that if an infant car seat is going to be used on an airplane, it should say on the label that it is certified for use on aircraft.

Some children behave perfectly on long flights, while others lose it completely. But every child is capable of both. It’s up to you to bring along equipment and diversions, snacks, changes of clothing and a friendly, apologetic smile in case your child interferes with other passengers’ comfort.

WHERE YOU STAY MATTERS

Many people with young children prefer vacation rentals with kitchens. Hotels, however, can work well — breakfast buffets and housekeeping services are always helpful — but check online comments to see whether guests with babies and toddlers have had good experiences.

When it comes to cribs, alert your hotel, and inquire in advance about availability. Airbnb has a filter for those looking for cribs. Many hosts will specify any additional equipment, including baby monitors. Your best bet, though, is to be in touch with the host. Remember that “child-friendly” does not mean “childproof” so look at the details and be particularly vigilant about staircases, fireplaces, pools and hot tubs.

SLEEP WHEN YOUR BABY SLEEPS

Sleep schedules vary widely in children. Some babies can sleep anywhere and through anything, and others need a quiet, dark room. Be flexible: In this, as in so much else, you’re more likely to have a successful trip if you follow the child’s schedule than if you insist on an adult schedule with a sleepy, cranky child.

CHOOSE CHILD-FRIENDLY RESTAURANTS

Don’t go for fancy, do go for friendly, and try going at off-peak hours. Your ideal restaurant is a place where families come to eat and relax. One delightful aspect of travel in Spain and Italy, for example, is that if you find yourself setting out for a late dinner with an active baby or a toddler, everyone will take it for granted. And whatever the hour, if you find a place that works — and dishes your toddler appreciates — be prepared to go back.

THROW AWAY THE ‘ADULT’ SIGHTSEEING CHECKLISTS

You may love to visit every church and art collection, but not on this trip. Choose one or two things you would most like to do, consider whether a baby carrier or stroller would work best, and be prepared to shorten or scrub the mission. Start out with limited expectations, and you may be surprised by your child’s adaptability.

BRING THE RIGHT EQUIPMENT

Yes, you need a folding stroller, and yes, you need a car seat. A portable crib guarantees you a safe sleep surface and may also give you a playpen in a strange room. There are also portable high chairs, which clip on to the edge of a table. Wirecutter has a summary of everything from portable cribs to blackout curtains to sound machines.

CONSIDER VACCINES, EMERGENCY PLANS, AND FOOD AND WATER SAFETY

Well before leaving, check in with your child’s paediatrician. Make sure immunisations are up-to-date, and discuss whether additional shots are needed. The measles vaccine, usually administered at 1 year old, can be given earlier if you’re going somewhere where measles might be a problem. Hepatitis A vaccines can also be given early. For remote areas, consider seeing a travel medicine expert, and discuss special immunisations and antimalarial drugs.

Bring medication your child regularly takes, and ask your paediatrician how to communicate if problems arise. You can also check in advance with rental hosts or concierges about local doctors and hospitals, with particular reference to paediatrics.

If your child does get sick while travelling, “the first thing is to do what you would do if you were at home,” Barnett said. Consider packing liquid acetaminophen or ibuprofen. A child with vomiting or diarrhoea needs liquids immediately to prevent dehydration, and the younger the baby, the more important it is to seek local medical attention.

In an area without safe water, breastfeeding is one way to keep your baby safe; for a child drinking anything else, be rigorous about using boiled or bottled water, and stick to cooked foods and peelable fruits.

DON’T LOSE SIGHT OF THE SUN

Wherever you are, prioritise sun safety. Bring sunscreen and hats, and keep young children covered up in the bright sun. If you need both sunscreen and insect repellent, apply the sunscreen first.

Perri Klass © The New York Times.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.