How two brothers-in-law built Michelin-starred Terra Dining in Kuala Lumpur from a bare-bones team

When Terra Dining received its Michelin star in 2025, chef-owner Chong Yu Cheng’s first thought wasn’t the achievement itself. Instead, he focused on what the recognition said about the range of Malaysian cuisine.

“All the [Michelin] starred Malaysian cuisine restaurants have very distinctive styles,” said Chong, who goes by YC. He rattled off a list: Akar, Aunty Gaik Lean, Beta, Dewakan. “There is no stereotypical Michelin-starred Malaysian restaurant, which means entrants to the market will come with something different to offer.”

It’s an unusually generous response from someone who had just earned the industry’s most coveted recognition in only his restaurant’s second year of operation. But the comment reveals something about Terra’s approach: This is a restaurant built on contrarian thinking, from its staffing strategy and insistence on local seafood to the fact that it is run by brothers-in-law.

Chong and his co-owner, Lai Hin Han, are reshaping what fine dining can mean in Kuala Lumpur by rejecting nearly every convention they can find.