Why are young, rich Thais flocking to the once-sedate beach town of Hua Hin?

It’s sundowner time poolside at The Standard Hua Hin, and the scene is getting cooler, both physically and metaphorically.

With the last rays of the day dappling over the pool bar at the hip new resort – the trendy global hotel brand’s first in Thailand – chill DJ beats suffuse the balmy atmosphere.

It’s a sneak preview of the property during its pre-opening stage at the tail-end of 2021. And as I kick back on one of the distinctive yellow-mesh sun loungers that surround the pool (with cocktail in hand, of course), I’m joined by Amar Lalvani, CEO of Standard International.