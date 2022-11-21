Hublot, the official timekeeper of the FIFA World Cup, has a football pop-up in Singapore

The biggest football tournament in the world is back, and aside from catching all the exciting matches lined up, here’s a pop-up to visit in Singapore.

Swiss watchmaker Hublot, together with its exclusive partner The Hour Glass, have launched the Hublot Loves Football pop-up in VivoCity, located at Central Court 1. The pop-up, held from now till Nov 27, offers visitors the opportunity to understand Hublot’s strong ties with the world of football. The watchmaker is the Official Timekeeper of the FIFA World Cup for the fourth edition running.

“Football is a game that transcends nationalities and cultures. It speaks to everyone and bonds people. We are very proud and happy to partner with Hublot, the first fine watchmaking brand in football, to bring this love for the beautiful game to Singapore,” said Michael Tay, group managing director of The Hour Glass.

The pop-up space is shaped like a pentagon, the shape of one of the 12 panels on a regular football. There are several football-themed areas with different activities for visitors.