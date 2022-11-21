Hublot, the official timekeeper of the FIFA World Cup, has a football pop-up in Singapore
Swiss watchmaker Hublot, together with The Hour Glass, have launched the Hublot Loves Football pop-up in VivoCity with games, photo opportunities, a VR experience and more.
The biggest football tournament in the world is back, and aside from catching all the exciting matches lined up, here’s a pop-up to visit in Singapore.
Swiss watchmaker Hublot, together with its exclusive partner The Hour Glass, have launched the Hublot Loves Football pop-up in VivoCity, located at Central Court 1. The pop-up, held from now till Nov 27, offers visitors the opportunity to understand Hublot’s strong ties with the world of football. The watchmaker is the Official Timekeeper of the FIFA World Cup for the fourth edition running.
“Football is a game that transcends nationalities and cultures. It speaks to everyone and bonds people. We are very proud and happy to partner with Hublot, the first fine watchmaking brand in football, to bring this love for the beautiful game to Singapore,” said Michael Tay, group managing director of The Hour Glass.
The pop-up space is shaped like a pentagon, the shape of one of the 12 panels on a regular football. There are several football-themed areas with different activities for visitors.
Take part in Fast Feet, a game that will challenge the aim and power of your kick. A series of coloured panels represent sets of scores to aim at, with the panels lighting up to capture the scores.
Visit the 360-degree photobooth for a photoshoot with your friends and family. Once you've taken your pictures, you'll receive a GIF video sent to your email inbox.
The exhibition area showcases 14 one-of-a-kind football designs for the new Hublot Loves Football campaign. Lebanese fashion designer Mira Mikati created these football designs for icons such as Brazilian legend Pele, French striker Kylian Mbappe, American striker Alex Morgan and English national team manager Gareth Southgate.
There’s something for watch enthusiasts over at the lounge area too, where watch specialists from The Hour Glass are also available at the pop-up to share more about Hublot timepieces such as the Big Bang e, Big Bang Original and Big Bang Unico.
Find out more about the Hublot Big Bang e FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, a Gen3 connected watch worn by all 129 official referees at the World Cup. The watch is equipped with a new “timeline” function. As a game kicks off, it will automatically enter “match mode”. The “timeline” function is activated, which indicates events such as goals scored, yellow and red cards and penalties on a scale at the outer edge of the dial.
Lastly, put on the VR goggles provided on-site and visit the Hublot Loves Football Metaverse Stadium. Designed by acclaimed stadium architects, MEIS, and metaverse builders, Spatial, the 90,000-seater stadium features a kilometre-long concourse and media wall. It is the largest venue built in the Spatial metaverse.
The Hublot Loves Football pop-up is located at VivoCity, Central Court 1. Open daily from 10am to 10pm.
Watch all 64 matches of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ LIVE on meWATCH. Visit mewatch.sg/fifaworldcup for details.