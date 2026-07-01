Race first, holiday after: Why Hyrox fans are turning competitions into vacations

For many holidaymakers, a weekend in Bangkok means shopping, Thai street food, nightlife and perhaps a recovery massage the next day.

But when 90 members of Hong Kong’s DOP Training Club visited the Thai capital in March, they were there for an entirely different reason: Hyrox.

The fitness club, co-founded by personal trainer Dan Yeung, had previously organised similar trips to Taipei, Kobe and Beijing, documenting them on its YouTube channel.

Bangkok drew the biggest turnout. Yeung told CNA Luxury that about 70 per cent of the club’s members joined the trip, forcing him to close the gym for the week.

The group travelled to Bangkok not only to compete in the global fitness race, but also to celebrate together afterwards. Some stayed on for a few extra days, while others headed home shortly after the event. About 30 to 40 members gathered for a group dinner once the race was done.