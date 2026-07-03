A kappo menu marrying prized teas with seasonal Japanese ingredients, from a chef fascinated by tea

Another prized tea used in the menu is Izumi from Miyazaki, a rare cultivar that’s little-known even among the Japanese. Now grown by only a handful of farmers in Japan, it is a red tea in a country that mainly produces green teas. “The taste of the tea reminds me of poached fruit, and I was quickly inspired to use it for a dessert,” said Eno, who incorporated it into a blood orange sorbet served with kanten jelly and drizzled with Izumi syrup.

Since rolling the menu out, she’s had even more fresh inspirations.

“Whenever I work on a new menu, it usually starts from the image I envision of the taste, which is informed by both my work as well as my customers. Experimentation is an enjoyable part of the menu creation process for me. There are still plenty of teas in the world I haven’t tried, so I’m always looking forward to encountering new flavours of tea,” she said.

As her kappo style is “really based on the ingredients”, Eno said the pairings could change with the seasons. “In a different season, I could be using different ingredients entirely to pair with the same teas. As I work with what nature provides, even the current tea-focused menu will feature different ingredients throughout the three-month run, depending on what is in season at the time.

“I will continue to explore the possibilities of the different combinations of tea and seasonal ingredients in my own way and as part of my cuisine.”

Ichigo Ichie is at 442 Orchard Road, Claymore Connect, 01-16. Bookings for the tea-focused menu, which is available until August 2026, are required at least three days in advance.