Singapore-based Imperial Treasure just earned its first Michelin star in Paris

The Singapore-based restaurant group was awarded a Michelin star for its Paris location, Imperial Treasure Fine Chinese Cuisine, when the Michelin Guide France & Monaco 2026 was announced on Mar 16 (Mon). The win makes it one of the very few Chinese restaurants in the French capital to hold a Michelin star, and brings the group's global total to eight.

That's a significant number for a group that started in Singapore in 2004. Imperial Treasure now holds two stars each in Shanghai and Guangzhou, and one star apiece in Singapore, Hong Kong, a second Guangzhou location, and now Paris, making it the most Michelin-starred restaurant group to come out of Singapore.

The Paris restaurant sits inside La Clef Champs-Elysees, a five-star serviced residence just steps from the Champs-Elysees. Designed by architect Jean-Philippe Nuel, the space includes a main dining hall, private salon, the Liu Ling Bar, and two private dining rooms. On the menu: Peking duck, handcrafted dim sum, and premium seafood, alongside set menus and a curated wine list.

“We are deeply honoured to receive this most prestigious of awards, validating years of unwavering dedication to authentic Chinese cuisine,” said Kenny Leung, CEO of Imperial Treasure Restaurant Group, in a media release. He continued: “This accolade is especially meaningful as it comes from the home country of the Michelin Guide. Being selected not only continues our legacy, but also places Imperial Treasure firmly on the global culinary map.”