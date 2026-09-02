How India’s regional cuisines are reshaping fine dining

In a country with countless regional cuisines served from humble carts and venerable restaurants, Indian food has rarely been framed within the realm of fine dining. That is quickly changing, as a new generation of chefs reimagines the country’s vast culinary heritage through the language of contemporary fine dining.

Driven by a great pride in hyper-regional ingredients and traditions, these chefs look beyond familiar classics to celebrate overlooked communities, forgotten techniques and local terroir. A generational shift is also propelling the movement, as younger diners whose palates are shaped by travel, international media and diasporic curiosity fuel a growing appetite for more layered expressions of Indian food.

We visited three restaurants that embody this moment. Each takes a distinctly different approach, yet together they reveal just how diverse, ambitious and exciting India’s contemporary dining scene has become.