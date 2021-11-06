In Singapore, what does the future of fine Indian cuisine hold?

These are just some of the innovative dishes that executive chef Saurabh Udinia has dreamt up at Revolver, a progressive grill that marries the fiery passion of Indian cooking with some of the best produce to be found around the globe.

“I don’t play around with the authentic flavours of Indian food, preferring to keep the full integrity of the dish together. What I do differently is to play around with the ingredients that I use to create my dishes,” said Udinia, who was previously at the acclaimed Indian Accent and Masala Library in India. “I want to use the culinary training I’ve had to showcase the true flavours of India and to tell the world that India is more than curry and naan.”

For instance, those with a sweet tooth will want to check out the Dessert Kulchette, where the tandoor-cooked flatbread comes with a veritable cornucopia of Indian sweets such as milk fudge, jaggery, pistachios, almonds and kulfi gelato.

His approach to Indian cuisine has been so irresistible that within a few months of the restaurant’s opening in September, it has already become one of the most sought after reservations in the little red dot – even though ongoing dining restrictions are limiting guests to just two per table.