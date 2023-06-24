Inside Asaru, a retail-and-F&B concept in Singapore featuring tea sessions and Japanese desserts

To reach Asaru Studio, one first has to ascend a narrow road to Pearl’s Hill Terrace. Like a forgotten place, matured trees shadow the pre-war building that once used to house married Sikh police offers and their families, their untamed, gnarly roots cracking up the car park tarmac. At the foyer, large smiling cartoon statues provide an uncanny welcome. The journey is lit by sun-flushed courtyards and slowed as one pauses to peer through the doors of artist studios, left open to welcome breeze and curious faces.

This unusual potpourri of encounters makes the arrival at Asaru all the more poignant. Through a door with the studio’s name subtly imprinted on it, one enters a dim, hushed world. Various curated mise en scene around the small room contrasting with the artful disorder outside settles one into an immediate state of calm.