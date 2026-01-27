Inside BOP (Bartenders of Pony): Jigger & Pony’s Uno Jang brings Seoul-style nights to Singapore in his first solo bar

Uno’s vision for BOP, which was a five-year project in the making, was a place for guests to experience the essence of Korean drinking culture: food and drinks are mishmashes of whatever you want, served with heartfelt hospitality and joyful energy throughout the night. The space was designed to facilitate the natural rhythms and human interactions in a bar, such as casually chatting while leaning against a wall with a folding table to hold your drinks, sitting around a turntable enjoying the music, or huddling with friends in a quiet corner.

The cocktail menu is anchored in familiar Korean ingredients such as rice, perilla and nuruk (fermentation starter) alongside traditional spirits like soju, takju, cheongju and makgeolli.

For BOP’s launch, there are 12 signature cocktails inspired by South Korean pop culture and drinking rituals. There is the fun Bokbunja Pop (S$23 or US$18), which layers bokbunja (wild raspberry wine) on a concoction of soju, tequila, Sprite, Korean plum wine and hops. Insert a somaek twister into the drink and activate the bubbles for a visual tickle. Or park yourself at the counter and watch soju ice flakes flutter from an ice kacang machine onto Iced Somaeks (S$16), designed with a local touch and Japanese kakigori take on the quintessential Korean soju-beer cocktail.

The BOP Martini (S$23) delivers clean, savoury hits from the house-made makgeolli vermouth infused with roasted seaweed and topped with a soy sauce-pickled olive. Even the relatively basic Cheong & Tonic (S$23) sparkles with Jinmaek wheat soju mixed with seasonal strawberry “cheong” (sweetened fruit syrup), soda and tonic. During Happy Hour from 6pm to 7.30pm, drinks start from S$11 for a Cass draft beer to S$16 for the Strawberry Cheong & Tonic.