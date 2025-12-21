How to explore the quiet, uncrowded beauty of Japan’s Ise-Shima

Tucked between forested peninsulas and the sheltered bays and inlets of the Mie Prefecture, Ise-Shima is where Japan’s spiritual heart beats a little louder. Most Japanese visit at least once in their lives, drawn by Ise Jingu, the country’s most sacred Shinto shrine, yet the region remains surprisingly under-the-radar.

Perhaps that is why, despite being just a scenic two-hour train ride from Nagoya, Ise-Shima retains a rare sense of calm and intimacy, perfect for those seeking a quieter, more contemplative Japanese escape.

Beyond the shrine, Ise-Shima’s charms unfold like a reel of understated delights: its legendary ama divers, women who free-dive for abalone and spiny lobster in a centuries-old tradition; as the birthplace of Mikimoto cultured pearls; and as home to charming luxury ryokans perched along the coast, offering tranquil cliffside retreats. And getting there is an experience in itself.

JAPAN'S BEST KEPT TRAIN SECRET