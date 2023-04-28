Here’s what you need to know about Italy’s unique Super Tuscan wines

Among the most admired Italian wine styles of Amarone, Barolo, Brunello and Chianti, the Super Tuscans sound the most un-Italian. And yet, they exemplify one of the top expressions of the land.

The term was coined for a group of rebellious red wines that broke the winemaking rules of the land and found their way to superstardom.

Super Tuscans are a relatively new category of fine wines. They started to emerge in the 1970s in Tuscany, the heartland of Chianti. Some of these were French Bordeaux blends (cabernet sauvignon, merlot, petit verdot, cabernet franc), and others were blends of French and Italian sangiovese grape. Occasionally, they were single varietals.

At the time, Chianti Classico was the highest qualification of Tuscany, which oddly required wines to be blends of sangiovese and indigenous white grapes. It didn’t help that Chianti in the 1970s was diluted, thin, and characterless, which spurred winemakers to experiment with new styles.