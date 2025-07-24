A decade of Jaan by Kirk Westaway: Battling the odds, redefining British cuisine and hitting its stride

This year, Jaan by Kirk Westaway celebrates its 10th anniversary with Kirk Westway at its helm, making it a milestone year for the UK-born chef who also marked his 40th birthday two months ago.

A “little get-together” is planned for and at the restaurant, with “a few glasses, a few friends and family and very regular guests over the 10 years”, he divulged to us. And, rightly so – 10 years is no mean feat for a dining establishment anywhere in the world, and in Singapore in particular; never mind the many accolades it’s picked up along the way, including two Michelin stars.

While he’s led the restaurant for a decade, Westaway’s time at Jaan is actually closer to 14 years, as he was invited to move to Singapore to join the team by then-chef Julien Royer, who, of course, now owns Odette.

Jaan, in fact, has a 25-year history and, over the years, has established a reputation as an incubator of top talents: After Jaan first opened in 2000, Andre Chiang took over in 2008 and the restaurant was renamed Jaan par Andre; while Royer was in the kitchen from 2011 to 2015, leading the restaurant to its first Michelin star.

TURNING “BAD FOOD” INTO GOLD