How Jake Dyson turned the lessons of the Dyson Zone into OnTrac headphones

Ask anyone in a developed country what comes to mind when the name Dyson is mentioned, and chances are most would say vacuum cleaner or hair dryer.

So it was a bold move when the leading premium brand in these product segments brought to market an invention called the Dyson Zone in 2023, drawing polarising reactions online, with some questioning its unconventional aesthetic.

Dyson marketed the Dyson Zone as a wearable air purifier designed to tackle urban pollution and noise – a two-in-one device that filters out gases, allergens and particulate matter while delivering purified airflow directly to the nose and mouth, alongside high-fidelity audio and noise cancellation. In essence, it was a pair of headphones with a detachable, muzzle-like attachment covering the nose and mouth.

To be fair, the device was a groundbreaking piece of technological wizardry. The headgear was unlike anything the market had seen – except in sci-fi films set in dystopian futures. But that very distinctiveness may have made it a harder sell.

In theory, the pandemic that brought the world to a standstill in 2020 did signal a need for such a device. But by 2023, many people had grown tired of wearing masks after years of restrictions. So the Dyson Zone found a more limited commercial audience than the company had anticipated. Dyson has since announced that it will discontinue production of the device.

According to the company, however, the Dyson Zone was the result of more than a decade of research and development, meaning the idea had been conceived well before COVID-19 triggered a global shutdown.

So was it simply a matter of bad timing?

“People didn't manage to adapt to the format fast enough,” said Jake Dyson, Dyson’s chief engineer, over a virtual call from the United Kingdom.

“We take these risks because we want to solve problems, and we recognise that city pollution is a problem. So we thought it would be great to have a device which gave you purified air in polluted cities,” he added.