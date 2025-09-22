How to see Japan’s autumn the slow and scenic way

The Japanese have a single word to describe going into nature to look for the changing leaves before the dark snap of winter: momijigari.

“Momiji” translates to red maple but extends to any bright autumn leaves. “Gari” means hunting, metaphorically. But if you’re consulting forecasts and local predictions to pin down the peak days in autumn to go, it does resemble hunting.

There are more than 1,000 varieties of Japanese maple alone, producing fiery reds, oranges, browns and purples. Many of their leaves are more petite than US varieties, the size of a baby’s hands. The maples have red-tinged tips or are zinging yellow and look like they’ve been dabbed in orange paint.

Many tourists head to Kyoto to see its brilliant autumnal displays. But an alternative to taking the standard three-hour Tokaido Shinkansen, or bullet train, from Tokyo to Kyoto is to take a three-day scenic detour through the mountains, where you can escape the pace of the cities and see the well-preserved history and spiritual undercurrents of Japan.