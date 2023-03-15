Skiing around the world, walking through Tohoku, Japan: 6 unconventional vacations to take in 2023

A bowlful of meaning, a dash of the wow factor and a splash of gourmet and culture. Travel these days is (hopefully) more about getting under the skin of the destination and revelling in the moment rather than ticking off a dozen cities in as many days.

According to Booking.com’s October 2022 survey with over 24,000 respondents across 32 countries, one of the key motivators for travel decisions in 2023 is saving to splurge. While 63 per cent are planning tighter travel budgets, they are also surprisingly prepared to splurge on components of a trip that feel the most meaningful. Almost half (49 per cent) are planning to be more indulgent in their spending while on vacation to make up for the lack of travel in the past three years, while 43 per cent plan to spend lavishly to make the trip worth it.

Consider these six unusual itineraries for memorable trips that are worth the splurge.