A Japanese beer icon gets an update and it’s now delicate enough to pair with refined dishes

After 36 years, Japanese beverage maker Asahi has updated the recipe for its Asahi Super Dry beer. First launched in Japan in 1987, Super Dry, with its crisp, dry profile, was a huge success, turning the lager into Asahi’s flagship product.

Breweries changing their recipes isn’t something new. Many beer producers change their recipes every once in a while, oftentimes with hardly an announcement to consumers. Recipe changes tend to fall into two types: One is done out of necessity, for example, when the quality of a batch of ingredients is inconsistent and the brewer has to adjust the brewing process to achieve the beer’s signature flavour. The other is when the recipe is tweaked to change the beer’s taste, a difference that is usually discernible among regular drinkers of the beverage. Asahi’s updated Super Dry falls into the latter category.

CNA Luxury was invited by Asahi to visit their state-of-the-art brewery in Ibaraki Prefecture’s Moriya City and taste the new Super Dry. Asahi executives call the new beer “Asahi Super Dry 2.0”, though this is an unofficial name that won’t be shown on the product label. The beer’s packaging, however, has been given a facelift — it now flaunts a shiny metallic silver tone.