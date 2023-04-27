The unstoppable growth of Japanese single malt whisky and how to enjoy them

There's no better barometer of the extraordinary rise of Japanese whisky than the recent sale of a Yamazaki 50 Year Old 2005 First Release at Sotheby's in Hong Kong. Lauded by the auction house as “the crown jewel of rare Japanese whisky”, the bottle sold for a scarcely believable US$615,000 (S$821,000). It beat the previous record for Japanese whisky, set in 2019, by some US$200,000.

For Suntory ‒ the number one spirits company by volume and sales in Singapore and third beverage company globally after Coke and Pepsico ‒ it represented another stunning vindication of their meteoric rise in the world whisky market. The remarkable sale was also coincidentally well-timed as 2023 marks exactly a century since the company's Yamazaki Distillery opened in the forest-clad hills just outside Kyoto.

A springtime chance to visit underlined how and why founder Suntory founder Shinjiro Torii's vision has borne fruit in remarkable ways. Back in 1923, he originally founded the Yamazaki Distillery to make wine, but the special environmental and climactic conditions quickly revealed that the terroir was perfect for whisky.