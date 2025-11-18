First look at Pop City x Pony, Jigger & Pony’s new Japanese-inspired cocktail bar in Singapore

Singapore’s most lauded bar group Jigger & Pony has launched its latest concept Pop City x Pony at 19 Cecil Street, taking over the second-floor space previously occupied by the group’s now-defunct, rum-focused Sugarhall.

When CNA Luxury had an exclusive preview earlier this month, there was a flurry of contractors putting the finishing touches. Jigger & Pony’s co-founder Indra Kantono apologised for the glue fumes, but I hardly noticed it. Instead, I was fascinated with the armchair I was sitting on – it was one of the most comfortable seats I’ve had in a bar in a while.

The bar’s name is a playful inversion of city pop, the Western-influenced Japanese music genre that was popular in the 1980s, and its Jigger & Pony origins. Instead of a singular theme, Pop City is divided into four zones, seamlessly held together by mid-century modern design and vibes reminiscent of cosy bars in Tokyo’s famous Golden Gai district.

Byobu Bar is the 11-seat counter backdropped by a hand stitched and painted “byobu” (Japanese folding screen). Bar Mixtape is a secret alcove inviting guests on a nostalgic listening journey with compact discs and headphones. Pop City’s collaboration with Japanese spirits maker House of Suntory is reflected at the Tasting Commons space, which facilitates tastings by day and lively DJ music by night. After Hours Salon is designed for larger groups, who can choose between banquette seating dressed in kimono textiles or the aforementioned low armchairs, inspired by legless “zaisu” floor chairs in traditional Japanese settings, with the addition of ergonomic armrests. Other than the tucked away Bar Mixtape, there is visual connection with the rest of the room and counter action wherever you’re seated.