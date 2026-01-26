Following the origins of Jinhua ham and Shaoxing wine, where craft still relies on winter weather and human hands

In the middle of a trip to China, I happened to find myself in the region — and the season — where two of Chinese cuisine’s most famous ingredients are produced: Jinhua ham, with its deep savoury sweetness; and Shaoxing wine, the yellow wine that gives dishes their signature fragrance.

Though both are common in kitchens across Asia, their origins lie in centuries-old craft traditions that few outside China ever witness. The cities of Jinhua and Shaoxing, deep in the heart of Zhejiang province and located just two hours’ drive from each other, aren’t on your regular tourists maps. But, their top-quality products are tied to this landscape: The climate, winter winds and natural microbes of this region shape their flavours in ways that cannot be replicated elsewhere.

As a result, both Jinhua ham and Shaoxing wine carry protected geographical designation status in China: They can only be truly made here, in the conditions that gave birth to them.