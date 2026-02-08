Weekend escape from Shanghai: The rammed-earth Jiuceng Art Gallery in Zhejiang

With its undulating roof and rammed earth walls, the Jiuceng Art Gallery (Songyang Branch) is a welcome addition to Shanlong Village, nestled in a valley amid the mountains of China’s Zhejiang Province. Conceptualised by Atelier Lu+ Architects, it respectfully pays tribute to the vernacular design style and materials.

Look deeper and a compelling story emerges, layered with echoes of the Bilbao Effect. The timing feels serendipitous: the architect most associated with the phenomenon, Frank Gehry, passed away in December 2025. While Jiuceng cannot single-handedly lay claim to reviving the fortunes of Shanlong, it has sparked fresh interest in the village and its surrounds.

On weekends, urbanites flock in from nearby cities such as Lishui, Shanghai, and Hangzhou. They come to admire the gallery’s architecture as well as the art it exhibits. In doing so, they inject life into this 300-year-old village – one that has been steadily emptying – and into a rural revitalisation project launched by the Songyang County government in April 2018: the Hundred Artists Settlement in Villages Plan.