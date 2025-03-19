A bespoke blending experience of the rarest whiskies at the Johnnie Walker Vault in Scotland

For the first time in its centuries-old history, Johnnie Walker is opening its vault to the public. The new Private Blend experience will give whisky connoisseurs access to a hidden ‘atelier’ deep beneath Johnnie Walker’s Princes Street home in Edinburgh, an invite-only space where a hand-selected collection of 500 of the distillery’s rare, aged and ghost casks personally curated by Johnnie Walker Master Blender Dr Emma Walker is kept.

To provide some perspective on the singularity of the Private Blend experience, that’s 0.00005 per cent of the 10 million casks of Scotch available for selection by Dr Walker and her team from over 30 distilleries. These casks include those aged for over 50 years, as well as ‘ghost’ stocks from the appointment-only Port Ellen and Brora distilleries that reside in the realm of the rare and exceptional.

For Dr Walker, the magic transcends the spirit; it’s the opportunity to translate clients’ deeply personal stories into beautiful, one-of-a-kind blends that she treasures the most.