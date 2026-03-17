Na Jomtien is rewriting Pattaya’s story beyond nightlife

The sun slips toward the Gulf of Thailand, but the energy builds along the beach at The Standard, Pattaya Na Jomtien. As the light fades, a DJ lays down soft, pulsing house beats while a barefoot musician coaxes soothing sounds from handpans.

Guests drift between the pool and the shoreline. Nearby, Esme Beach Club – inspired by the beachside cantinas along Mexico’s coast – serves Latin America-inspired cocktails and Mexican bites curated by chef Gabriela Espinosa of Bangkok’s acclaimed Delia.

The atmosphere is unmistakably charged, but it feels far removed from the neon smear of go-go bars and clubs on Pattaya’s infamous Walking Street – long the fulcrum of the city’s nightlife.

For decades, Pattaya has been the wayward stepchild of Thai tourism – a rambunctious fever dream of laminated drink menus and misadventures best left off Instagram. If Phuket was the country’s glamorous southern stage and Samui its barefoot luxury escape, Pattaya played the renegade – wild, messy, and unbothered by reinvention.