YTL Hotels to convert former Thistle Johor Bahru hotel into JW Marriott by Dec 2026
The Malaysian hospitality group will convert the former Thistle Johor Bahru into the city’s first JW Marriott hotel under an agreement with Marriott International, with the rebranded property scheduled to open on Dec 1, 2026.

The former Thistle will be converted into JW Marriott Hotel Johor Bahru. (Photo: Thistle Johor Bahru)

Melissa Stewart
By Melissa Stewart
10 Dec 2025 05:10PM
Malaysian hospitality group YTL Hotels and Marriott International have announced an agreement to bring the JW Marriott brand to Johor Bahru, Malaysia. The upcoming JW Marriott Hotel Johor Bahru a strategic conversion of the former Thistle Johor Bahru will open on Dec 1, 2026.

The property will be the first JW Marriott in Johor Bahru and the second in Malaysia after JW Marriott Hotel Kuala Lumpur.

YTL Hotels announced in September that it would acquire Thistle Johor Bahru from GuocoLand Ltd for RM150 million (US$36.4 million; S$47.2 million). The acquisition was completed on Dec 1, and the property is now undergoing a comprehensive renovation.

“YTL Hotels is delighted to continue our long-standing collaboration with Marriott International with the signing of JW Marriott Hotel Johor Bahru. This project reflects our shared vision of creating enduring value through world-class hospitality experiences and underscores Johor Bahru’s emergence as a dynamic destination for discerning travelers. We look forward to transforming this hotel into a sanctuary of modern luxury that embodies the essence of JW Marriott,” said Dato Mark Yeoh Seok Kah, executive director of YTL Hotels.

From left: Rajeev Menon, Marriott International president (Asia-Pacific excluding China), Dato Mark Yeoh Seok Kah, YTL Hotels executive director, and Shawn Hill, Marriott International chief development officer (Asia-Pacific excluding China). (Photo: YTL Hotels)

Situated on a 1.9 ha site, the JW Marriott Hotel Johor Bahru is expected to offer 410 rooms and suites. The hotel will embody the brand’s emphasis on holistic well-being, intuitive service, and timeless design. Guest rooms will feature contemporary interiors, elevated amenities and panoramic views.

“This signing represents a strategic expansion of the brand in Malaysia, reinforcing our commitment to bringing transformative luxury experiences to destinations of growing business and leisure demand. Johor Bahru’s strong connectivity and rising profile as a cross-border hub make it a natural fit for JW Marriott’s thoughtful and inspired brand positioning,” said Rajeev Menon, president, Asia-Pacific excluding China, of Marriott International.

Planned facilities include an executive lounge, a tennis court, three pickleball courts, an outdoor resort-style swimming pool, a state-of-the-art fitness centre, a Kids’ Club, and a spa with five treatment rooms and hydrothermal amenities.

Dining options will comprise an all-day dining restaurant, a bakery and coffee kiosk, a Chinese restaurant, a smokehouse and a lobby lounge. The hotel will also introduce JW Marriott’s signature JW Garden, a peaceful green space reflecting the brand’s focus on mindful living and sustainability.

The hotel’s social and event facilities will span 2,517 sq m, featuring a 900-sq-m grand ballroom, a 600-sq-m junior ballroom and 16 versatile meeting rooms.

Source: CNA/st

