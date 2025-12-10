YTL Hotels to convert former Thistle Johor Bahru hotel into JW Marriott by Dec 2026

Malaysian hospitality group YTL Hotels and Marriott International have announced an agreement to bring the JW Marriott brand to Johor Bahru, Malaysia. The upcoming JW Marriott Hotel Johor Bahru – a strategic conversion of the former Thistle Johor Bahru – will open on Dec 1, 2026.

The property will be the first JW Marriott in Johor Bahru and the second in Malaysia after JW Marriott Hotel Kuala Lumpur.

YTL Hotels announced in September that it would acquire Thistle Johor Bahru from GuocoLand Ltd for RM150 million (US$36.4 million; S$47.2 million). The acquisition was completed on Dec 1, and the property is now undergoing a comprehensive renovation.

“YTL Hotels is delighted to continue our long-standing collaboration with Marriott International with the signing of JW Marriott Hotel Johor Bahru. This project reflects our shared vision of creating enduring value through world-class hospitality experiences and underscores Johor Bahru’s emergence as a dynamic destination for discerning travelers. We look forward to transforming this hotel into a sanctuary of modern luxury that embodies the essence of JW Marriott,” said Dato Mark Yeoh Seok Kah, executive director of YTL Hotels.