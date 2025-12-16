Inside China’s booming caviar kingdom supplying the world’s Michelin restaurants and airlines

One tends to assume caviar is born in some moody corner of the Caspian Sea, tended by men with moustaches and tragic backstories. If you, too, think all of the caviar spooned onto your plate in tastefully-lit restaurants comes from somewhere in Russia, Iran, or even France or Italy, you are about a decade behind the times.

Discovering that China now leads the global caviar industry feels a bit like being told that Switzerland secretly grows all the world’s durians. But, it is increasingly common knowledge that these days, the world’s biggest stash of fish eggs is indeed farmed in the Middle Kingdom.

There are several top players in China, but the biggest one is Kaluga Queen, whose output is a staggering 260 tonnes of caviar a year, supplying over one-third of global demand.