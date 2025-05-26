KI One, South Korea’s first single malt distillery, is crafting a bold new future for Asian whisky

The location he chose was Namyangju, a region historically associated with clean air, pure water, and agricultural abundance. For Do and his team, one of the deciding factors was water. “Our master distiller insisted on a clean source,” Do explained. “We pump water from two private wells on-site, and it’s used at every stage of production — from mashing and fermentation to dilution.” The master distiller is Andrew Shand, a veteran of the Scotch whisky world, who brings expertise from Glenlivet and Speyside. At KI One, he oversees a pair of gleaming Forsyth stills imported from Scotland. But even as the equipment mirrors that of a classic Scotch distillery, nearly everything else has been adapted to South Korea’s unique climate and cultural context. “We utilise a mixture of Korean yeast for our fermentation process and also some Korean malt and Korean oak,” Do explained.

Take the fermentation, for instance. While many whisky producers opt for a 48-hour to 60-hour ferment, KI One stretches theirs to 120 hours — doubling the standard and coaxing out a delicate, fruity character. “We use Crisp maltings from the UK, but we also work with Korean yeast strains,” Do said. “That combination, plus the long ferment, creates a floral and almost juicy new make spirit.” That spirit is then distilled, cut with precision, and transferred into a variety of barrels for ageing. The barrel programme is diverse: First-fill bourbon casks, Oloroso sherry butts, virgin American oak, wine casks, and increasingly, Korean oak — Quercus dentata, a native species known for its bold, spicy character. “Korean oak behaves differently,” Do noted. “It adds this earthy, almost herbal-like note that gives the whisky depth and distinction.”

And then there’s the climate.

“We get minus 20 degrees Celsius in winter, and up to 38 in the summer,” said Do. “That’s a huge swing — way more than in Scotland or Japan. It accelerates the maturation process dramatically. You get more interaction between the wood and the spirit in a shorter period of time.” This means that while a three-year-old whisky might still taste green in cooler climates, KI One’s expressions come out round, layered, and ready sooner than expected. Do originally estimated that their first commercial release would debut in late 2025. Instead, KI One launched at the beginning of 2023, three years ahead of schedule.