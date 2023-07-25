I attended Kim Lim’s extravagant birthday party in Bangkok. Here’s what went down

This is the first time Lim has hosted her party overseas, and Bangkok was chosen because the entrepreneur is in the midst of expanding her beauty businesses – which include brands Illumia and Papilla Haircare – in Thailand. Black and white was deliberately chosen as the theme as a stark contrast to the pink Barbiecore of last year’s Kandy Karnival. Instead of tapping into her girly side again, according to notes from Lim’s team, the black and white theme was meant to “depict how she has grown as a woman”.

I expected Lim to spare no expense for her party, but as I arrived at Capella Bangkok that evening, a piece of advice from Bling Empire star, the late and great Anna Shay (may she rest in peace), rang in my ears. In Season 1 of the Netflix reality show, Shay cautioned Kevin Kreider, “Don’t be impressed by things.”

Yet, impressed I was. The first sign that this was not your typical birthday party was when I exited my Grab ride (a humble Honda SUV) only to turn around and see guests coming out of a Ferrari sports car. Dorothy, we’re certainly not in Kansas anymore.

You have to hand it to Lim. She really does know how to throw a party. As with all her other soirees, Lim worked with her trusted planner Lelian Chew of The Atelier & Co for this birthday bash. Planning apparently took six months.

The evening was meant to begin with cocktails at the courtyard lawn, which was elaborately decorated with floral displays and gigantic alphabets spelling out Kim Lim. Alas, a downpour meant that guests moved indoors earlier instead, with a dinner reception held in the ballroom.