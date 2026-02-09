Kimpton Naluria Kuala Lumpur opens in the city's TRX district

Travelling to Kuala Lumpur (KL) soon? Here’s another hotel to consider for your stay. Kimpton, part of IHG Hotels and Resorts’ luxury lifestyle portfolio, has made its Malaysian debut with the opening of Kimpton Naluria Kuala Lumpur.

The hotel is located in KL’s Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) district, in the heart of the city’s emerging lifestyle and cultural quarter. It is adjacent to The Exchange TRX mall.

Founded in San Francisco in 1981, Kimpton is known for its design-led hotels. The name Kimpton Naluria combines two Malay words: “Naluri”, meaning instinct, and “Ria”, meaning joy.